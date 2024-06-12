FajitaDelivery 3601 Kirby Drive
FAJITA FEAST PACKS
- Beef + Chicken Combo
All Feasts include: rajas, fresh guacamole salad, pico de gallo, red and green salsas frescas, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, choice of corn or flour tortillas, housemade corn chips and your choice of rice and beans.
- All Beef
- Beef Tenderloin + Chicken Combo
- Beef Tenderloin only
- Parrillada Deluxe Pack
sizzling charbroiled beef fajitas, chicken breast, butterflied grilled jumbo gulf shrimp, gulf shrimp brochette, pork ribs served with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans
SOUPS
- Chicken Tlalpeño Soup
pulled chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, avocado in a chicken consommé served with chipotle chile + lime$12.00
- Chicken Pozole Verde
braised chicken served with hominy in a tomatillo and serrano broth$13.00
- Pork Pozole Rojo
braised pork served with hominy in a guajillo oregano broth$13.00
SALADS
BURRITOS & QUESADILLAS
- Big as your arm Burrito
filled with your choice of Beef, Chicken, Combo, chile con queso, lettuce, tomatoes and crema mexicana served with mexican rice + refried beans$18.00
- Big as your face Quesadilla
10” tortilla stuffed with your choice Beef, Chicken, Combo, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema mexicana and shredded lettuce$15.00
ENCHILADAS 1/2 DZ
- Enchiladas Suizas 1/2 dz
fresh corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and sliced onion, served with white rice and refried pinto beans$21.00
- Enchiladas de Tejas 1/2 dz
two chicken, cheese or ground beef picadillo enchiladas topped with texas gravy, melted cheddar cheese and chopped onions served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans$21.00
DESSERTS
- Tres Leches
traditional tres leches, bruleed meringue + fresh strawberries$10.00
- Arroz con Leche
traditional mexican rice pudding$7.00
- Flan
traditional vanilla flan$8.00
- Homemade Churros
served with chocolate + dulce de leche dipping sauces$10.00
- Seven Layer Chocolate Cake$14.00
- Dulce de Leche Cheesecake$12.00
KIDS MENU
- Kids Fajita Plate
4oz chicken or beef fajitas served with rice, beans and chile con queso$12.00
- Kids Enchilada Plate
1 chicken, cheese, or ground beef picadillo stuffed enchilada topped with chile con queso served with rice and beans$9.00
- Kids Quesadilla Plate
1 quesadilla served with rice, beans and chile con queso$9.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
chicken tenders served with chile con queso and french fries$10.00
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
A LA CARTE - PROTEIN BY THE POUND
A LA CARTE - SIDES
- Mexican Rice$5.95
- Poblano Rice$5.95
- Refried Pinto Beans$5.95
- Refried Black Beans$5.95
- Charro Beans$6.50
- Esquites (Elote)$8.00
- Guacamole Salad$12.00
- Pico De Gallo$7.25
- Chile Con Queso$12.00
- Habanero Queso Blanco$12.00
- Red Salsa$7.00
- Green Salsa$7.00
- Flour Tortillas dz$5.00
- Corn Tortillas dz$5.00
- Corn Tortilla Chips